Former WWE Star Tamara Lynn 'Sunny' Sytch Arrested in Fatal DUI

WWE Hall of Famer Tamara Lynn "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash earlier this year.

Sytch was booked into Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach on nine separate charges including DUI causing the death of a person (DUI manslaughter), driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven additional counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property, Complex reported.

Sytch was driving on a highway in Daytona Beach when the accident took place. According to The Washington Post, two cars were stopped at a red light when the vehicle Sytch was driving collided with the back of one of the cars, which was driven by 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. The impact forced Lasseter's vehicle to crash into the other car that was stopped at the red light. Lasseter was taken to the hospital before she died from her injuries.

Shortly after the incident, Sytch was taken to a local health center but was "later released after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment," according to a police statement.

"The investigation may lead to criminal charges, which are pending toxicology results," police said at the time. "OBPD has requested an expedited timeframe on the processing of these samples and the results will be made available as soon as the department receives them."

It later emerged that Sytch’s blood alcohol content after the crash was 2.80. This is three times the legal limit to drive in Florida. Sytch was released from jail Saturday after posting a $227,500 bond, the Post reported.

"Our heartfelt thoughts remain with the Lasseter family as we proceed with this case," police said in a statement.

This is not Sytch's first DUI. According to Complex, she has previously been arrested for drinking and driving on at least six different occasions.