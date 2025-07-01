Tallulah Willis Details Hair Loss From 'Severe' Eating Disorder

In a recent social media reveal, Tallulah Willis was candid about the effects of living with a "severe" eating disorder when she was in her 20s.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a series of photos of her hair over the years, which was notably thinner while she battled anorexia nervosa and body dysmorphia.

"I wanna talk about when I was balding because of my severe anorexia," she captioned the images.

"The first photos were taken in summer 2022 in Austin, TX while I was at Driftwood [recovery treatment center]. I want to talk about how I for a long time in my life I would have seen those patches of bare skin blurring through sparse hairs as a badge of honor."

The daughter of Bruce Willis admitted that she harbored the desire to be "sick enough to make you look." At the height of her disorder, she "needed a wheelchair" to walk because her leg muscles "had atrophied so badly."

In her post, she also described her "breakable and fragile hair" that had thinned to the extent that she needed "thousands of clippies to keep things in place."

"I chose to crop some of them because for me this truly isn't a stage to show off how I nearly starved to death (publicly!), but I think the photos serve as a teaching tool," she wrote.

Going through the "after" photos from the last several months, the younger Willis said she "smiled the whole time."

"I didn't realize how comforting a big bun could feel like, how sexy it feels for your hair (to) bounce a little when you walk," she wrote. "I didn't value myself or my health but I am of the lucky who have made it to the other side."

She previously opened up about her eating disorder during a 2023 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," saying it was important for her to share her story.

"I felt like the things that had occurred in more recent years, I very visibly was struggling with an eating disorder and because of the age of social media and that was very present, and there was actually a tremendous amount of concern for me that I got on my Instagram, and as I'm early in recovery in that, it's interesting to talk about it because I don't know if I had my full footing. I'm just trying every day," she told host Drew Barrymore, according to People.

"I wanted to talk about that because I felt like it was really important to share that it was very scary, that it was really hard," she added.