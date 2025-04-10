Tallulah Willis Makes Rare Comment on Ex-Stepdad Ashton Kutcher

Actor Tallulah Willis made a rare comment about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, her former stepfather.

Willis responded to Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram post about a podcast episode with her husband, Brad Falchuk, in which they discussed step-parenting in their blended family. Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, said she could relate to the topic.

"I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent," wrote Tallulah Willis, according to People. Moore married Kutcher when Tallulah Willis was 11 and stayed together for several years.

Asked by another commenter if Tallulah Willis, 31, was referring to Kutcher, she wrote, "This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this."

"It's an important conversation tbh," she later wrote, adding, "No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there's room for everyone."

Moore married Kutcher in 2005 after her divorce from Bruce Willis three years earlier. At 25, Kutcher was 15 years younger than Moore. After their 2013 divorce, Kutcher married "That 70's Show" co-star Mila Kunis and now has two children.

Tallulah Willis has previously shared her thoughts on her mother's relationship with Kutcher. In a June 2023 appearance on "Stars on Mars," she revealed that growing up in Idaho, she didn't fully understand the extent of her parents' fame.

"I knew my parents had this job that made them like this thing and we got to do cool stuff, but I didn't fully understand," she told other cast members on the show before going on to admit she went through a difficult time after Moore and Kutcher began dating.

"It was like, 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton, it was that moment," she said at the time, according to People. "There was a lot going on. And I really went inside of myself and that did send me into a total dumpster fire."

Tallulah Willis said it was "really hard", adding that she was "still unpacking" as she came to grips with the shift in her family's dynamics.

"However, I found the other side of that, which is like — I really love myself now, and I love my family. I love my family," she said.

Kutcher, speaking in 2020 with Marc Maron on his "WTF" podcast at the time, said he makes a "conscious effort to stay in touch" with Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout Willis.

"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence," he said. "I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."