Talking Heads Musicians Survive Head-On Collision With a Truck

Talking Heads members Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth narrowly escaped death when they were involved in a head-on collision with a truck driven by an alleged drunk driver.

Frantz recalled the harrowing experience in a post on Facebook.

"Two weeks ago tonight I was driving on the Post Road, U.S. Route 1 with Tina Weymouth when we were struck head on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road," the drummer shared. "Incredibly, we walked away from the collision."

Frantz explained that Weymouth, who is his wife, suffered the worst injuries and was dealing with a lot of pain.

"Tina had a cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum," Frantz noted. "She's been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time. I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed."

A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork in a statement, saying that Weymouth is "a bit banged up in the accident but is resting and doing well."

"With the type of injury she had, rest is a key part of the recovery process," the rep added. "Chris is taking good care of her."

Frantz and Weymouth formed Talking Heads in 1975 with David Byrne, who attended the Rhode Island School of Design with them in the early '70s. They later moved to New York City together.

"We would go to our day jobs in the morning and come home and make a little bit of dinner and sit down and rehearse for hours," Frantz told InsideHook of those early days. "We worked really hard not just to write the songs, but to get them really tight and snappy sounding in our performances. Before the band even had a name, I felt very strongly that this was a dream come true to me and it was really going to work. I wanted to do everything I could to keep it happening, keep it together."

Members came and went but the core lineup comprising the trio remained the same until 1991, when the group disbanded. They released a total of eight studio albums.