Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

New details surrounding the death of rapper Takeoff have been released.

The coroner's report has confirmed that the Migos rapper died from "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" after he was involved in a shooting in Houston, E! News has reported.

The incident took place on Nov. 1, when an argument broke out at the end of a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was present with his uncle and fellow Migos bandmate, Quavo, who was not injured in the shooting.

Police arrived at the scene to find the 28-year-old dead outside the entrance to the bowling alley. It has since been revealed that at least two different firearms were used in the shooting. Two other people were shot on the premises and were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department's homicide division told media that "a lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement," according to CNN.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner urged witnesses to come forward.

"There were 40 people, at least, at this event. And people left, possibly out of fear," he said. "I ask you one thing: What if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up. So please step up.

"Get the information to us so we can give some closure to this family who is hurting right now."

Finner also commented on the overwhelming grief following Takeoff's death.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man he is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist," Finner said, according to CNN, later adding that Takeoff was very well respected and nonviolent.

"I would not expect him to be involved … we have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time," Finner said.