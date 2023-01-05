T.J. Holmes, Wife, Seek to End Marriage 'Expeditiously'

Last week it emerged that T.J. Holmes had filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig after nearly 13 years of marriage amid his alleged affair with fellow "Good Morning America 3" co-host Amy Robach.

In a statement to People, Fiebig attorney Stephanie F. Lehman said the goal now is to have proceedings move forward as smoothly and effortlessly as possible.

"During the holiday season, and in light of this challenging time, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter," the statement read.

"To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

Lehman added that Fiebig "has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

Fiebig had been married to Holmes since March 2010. They share daughter Sabine. Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Within hours of the statement being released Wednesday, Page Six published photos of Robach leaving Holmes' New York City apartment.

In November, reports emerged that Robach and Holmes had an affair while they were still married to other people. There have been conflicting reports regarding the timeline of the alleged affair and exact nature of their relationships with their spouses at the time that it reportedly took place.

People claimed that Robach and Holmes split from their married partners in August and also noted the relationship began after the marriages ended. Page Six reported that their relationship turned romantic while training for the NYC Half Marathon in March.

Holmes and Robach were suspended from "GMA3" early in December and an internal investigation was launched.