TJ Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Cheating Scandal With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from his second wife Marilee Fiebig after nearly 13 years of marriage amid his alleged affair with fellow "Good Morning America 3" co-host, Amy Robach.

Holmes filed the paperwork Wednesday in New York City, according to Page Six.

News broke in November that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, had an affair while they were still married to other people. There have been conflicting reports regarding the exact nature of their relationships with their spouses at the time of the alleged affair.

People magazine reported Robach and Holmes split from their married partners in August and also noted the relationship began after the marriages ended. But Page Six claimed their relationship turned romantic while training for the NYC Half Marathon in March.

The report noted that Robach was married to Andrew Shue at the time but that they had already separated when the alleged affair took place, with their resulting divorce now nearly finalized. A source meanwhile told the outlet that Holmes and Fiebig, who were married in March 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in January 2013, had been separated for several months but were trying to "work things out" when the news broke.

Holmes and Robach were suspended from "GMA3" early in December and an internal investigation was launched.

In an email to staff obtained by TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Page Six has reported that Holmes has engaged in affairs with at least two other co-workers, including married producer Natasha Singh.