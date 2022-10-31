Sylvester Stallone Recalls 'Reawakening' After Nearly Getting Divorced

Sylvester Stallone is opening up about his marriage and the "reawakening" he had after briefly splitting from his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin.

The pair separated in August but called their divorce off a month later — those few weeks were a "very tumultuous time," Stallone said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn," the actor added.

Flavin confirmed their initial split in August, saying she would "always cherish" their relationship.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she said in a statement to People. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 at a Beverly Hills, California, restaurant and married in 1997. They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26. Stallone is also a father to sons Sage, who died in 2012 of heart disease, and Seargeoh, from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack.

In his interview, Stallone shared what he has learned as a father and family man.

"I didn't pay enough attention when they were growing up," he shared, according to People. "I was so career-oriented, and now I go, 'OK, I don't have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.'"

The "Rocky" star added he was making up for lost time with his daughters and being more involved in their lives.

"I ask them about their day, and they started at first a little monosyllabic," he added, according to People. "Then I heard one say, 'I was just thinking about you.' Oh, my God. I've never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she's there forever."