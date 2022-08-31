Sylvester Stallone Denies 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets in Divorce

Sylvester Stallone has denied allegations brought forth in Jennifer Flavin's divorce filing that he engaged in "intentional dissipation" of marital assets.

Flavin made the accusations in her Aug. 19 petition for divorce, stating that her husband of 25 years "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion, and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," according to People.

In Palm Beach County, Florida, court documents seen by the outlet on Monday, Stallone's legal team wrote in his response that he "has not engaged" in such behavior.

In her filing, Flavin asked the court to further note the "conduct of each party" that could potentially lengthen the process and encourage "mutual cooperation" to "reduce the cost" of legal fees, according to People. In his response, Stallone stated that his wife "hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees."

Stallone also opposed Flavin's request for "exclusive use and occupancy" of their Palm Beach home. He did agree that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Flavin last week released a statement to People announcing the divorce, saying that she would "always cherish" their relationship.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she said. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 at a Beverly Hills, California, restaurant and married in 1997. They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also a father to sons Sage, who died in 2012 of heart disease, and Seargeoh, from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack.

The divorce comes three months after Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

"We just went in different directions," Stallone said of the split in a statement to TMZ. "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."