Sydney Sweeney to Star in 'Barbarella' Movie: Report

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in a new "Barbarella" movie for Sony Pictures, according to reports.

The film is based on the French science fiction comic book created by Jean-Claude Forest in the 1960s, which was later adapted into a film starring Jane Fonda. While little is known about the new version, sources told Deadline that Sweeney is expected to also be executive producer.

The original "Barbarella" film, released in 1968, follows an astronaut from the 41st century, who "sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose positronic ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy," according to IMDB.

The film saw Fonda transform into a sexy sci-fi secret agent. It took a long time for Fonda to embrace her image, though, according to a 2005 interview in which the star admitted she initially could not watch the film because she thought it was "politically incorrect," according to CBS News.

Fonda also admitted to Vanity Fair that she had to get drunk before shooting a nude scene for "Barbarella," which was directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim, while struggling with body dysmorphia.

"It was difficult for me psychologically to do it," Fonda said.

The scene had to be reshot because a bat kept flying between Fonda and the camera.

"I had to do the same scene that I was so frightened of, with a hangover," Fonda said.

Still, it was not easy for Fonda, even if she can now appreciate the final product. "Looking back now, I kind of enjoy it — but it was a terrible experience to make," she said.

Sweeney, whose breakout roles in the first season of HBO's "The White Lotus" and the second season of "Euphoria" scored her Emmy nominations, has become one of the more sought-after young stars. In addition to Sony casting her alongside Dakota Johnson in its Marvel pic "Madame Webb," she also recently wrapped up the Tony Tost film "National Anthem" and "Reality."