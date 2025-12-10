Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at 'Insane' Plastic Surgery Rumors

Actor Sydney Sweeney has dismissed long-standing claims that she has had cosmetic work, saying she has never undergone any procedures and is afraid of needles.

Her comments surfaced during an appearance with actor Amanda Seyfried in a video interview released by Allure, where the two discussed industry experiences and public scrutiny.

Asked to choose a beauty-related misconception she wanted to correct, the 28-year-old identified rumors that she had cosmetic work.

"Let's debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done," she said, adding, "I am so scared of needles, you have no idea."

Sweeney, who kick-started her career as a child, then addressed recurring posts that contrast images of her as a preteen with recent photos from red carpets or professional shoots.

"You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different," she said, later adding, "Everybody on social media's insane."

During the conversation, Seyfried responded that cosmetic procedures can become useful options for some people later in life.

The 40-year-old actor noted that certain treatments are "really effective once you get older."

Concluding the segment, Sweeney doubled down on her statements that she has not had cosmetic work and does not believe she currently needs it. "No, also if I did, you guys, my face would be even," she said.

Seyfried questioned what she meant, asking, "Not necessarily. What do you mean, 'even?' Is it uneven?"

Sweeney explained that a childhood wakeboarding accident required 19 stitches on her face and resulted in one eye opening slightly more than the other.

Seyfried responded that she does not notice the asymmetry, telling Sweeney, "I still don't see it, but there's an art to it," and warning that cosmetic treatments must be applied carefully.

"You can't just get it everywhere, like a lot of people do," she said.

Sweeney has addressed criticism of her appearance in previous interviews.

In a profile published Oct. 27 by Variety, she recalled receiving unsolicited advice about altering her face early in her career.

"I have very strong eyebrow muscles," she said. "And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I'm not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!"

She reiterated in that interview that she has avoided cosmetic work, saying, "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully."