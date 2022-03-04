Suzanne Somers Reveals Success From the ThighMaster: 'I Live a Good Life'

Suzanne Somers has revealed how much money she has made from sales from her popular fitness device, the ThighMaster.

The "Three's Company" star has helped rack up sales for the product as a spokesperson since the early 1990s and on Wednesday she shared how much she has earned during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw podcast."

Somers did not need much prompting from hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, who were curious about the money she had raked in from sales of the ThighMaster.

"I grew up poor. And I live a good life ... $19.95 x 10 million, so kind of do the math. We're probably at 15 million now."

After a brief calculation, co-host Dax Holt discovered Somers made $299,250,000.

"Yeah but I spent a lot," Somers joked in response. "You should see my clothes."

Somers also revealed that she now owns the brand "outright."

"We had partners, 50/50, and they got drunk on money when it all started selling," she said. "They overspent to the point where they could no longer afford to be in their side of the business so we bought them out. We have 100%."

Speaking about her successful business ventures, Somers said it helps to have a "passion about whatever you're selling."

"Anybody can do it," she said of her success with ThighMaster. "People are always calling me and wanting to know, 'How do I do this?' You can't decide to make money. You have to have a passion about whatever you're selling. It has to be a fit."

In 2020 Somers recalled how the idea for the ThighMaster came about during an interview with Entrepreneur.

"People were presenting ideas to us and this woman presented what she called The V-Toner, which is a very unsexy name," Somers explained.

The woman went over to Somers' house to demonstrate how the contraption worked and how it could be used to exercise the upper body but Somers had a different idea.

"I'm staring at it and I said, 'Does that work for the inner thighs?' She goes, 'Yeah, but people are more interested in their upper body.' And I said, 'Not women!' " Somers continued. "And so that day we took over ownership of it and renamed it ThighMaster. That was our foray into branding and we haven't stopped since."