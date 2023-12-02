Dropped by Agent, Sarandon Apologizes for Antisemitic Remarks

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon issued an apology on Friday for her polemic, antisemitic comments made during a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City last month.

The incident led to her separation from top Hollywood talent agency UTA.

Sarandon, addressing the crowd at Union Square on Nov. 17, asserted that Jews were "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

The New York Post reported that she "intended" instead to express concern about the rise in hate crimes.

In an Instagram post, Sarandon said, "This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution when the opposite is true."

She further recognized the historical oppression and religious violence endured by the Jewish community, citing instances from centuries past to recent events like the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh.

Sarandon clarified that she had not intended to speak at the rally but was invited onstage to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocate for a cease-fire.

Expressing regret for diminishing the reality and the hurt caused by her comments, the Academy Award-winning actress acknowledged the enduring struggles faced by the Jewish community.

Following the backlash, Sarandon faced professional repercussions as UTA, her representation since 2014, severed ties with the actress. The agency reportedly took this action after several of its staffers expressed being "extremely hurt" by Sarandon's remarks.

Sarandon's apology on Instagram marked her first post on the platform since Nov. 20. Previously, she used the platform primarily to spotlight various global pro-Palestinian protests. In her concluding remarks, Sarandon affirmed her "commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all," expressing hope for constructive dialogue, especially with those holding differing viewpoints.