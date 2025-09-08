WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: supertramp | rick davies | dies

Rick Davies, Co-Founder, Singer of Supertramp, Dies at 81

Monday, 08 September 2025 10:05 AM EDT

Rick Davies, the co-founder, singer and songwriter of British band Supertramp, has died after a long battle with cancer, the band said Monday. He was 81.

Davies, who co-wrote the band's music with Roger Hodgson, was “the voice and pianist behind Supertramp's most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history,” the band said in a statement on its website.

He died Saturday after battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, for more than a decade, the band said.

Davies and Hodgson formed Supertramp in 1969, and produced hits including “Goodbye Stranger," “The Long Way Home,” “The Logical Song," and “Give a Little Bit.”

The band's 1979 album “Breakfast in America" topped charts in the United States and Canada, won two Grammys and sold over 18 million copies.

Davies' “soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound,” the statement said.

Born in Swindon, England in 1944, Davies had a passion for jazz, blues and rock and roll from a young age, the band said.

Hodgson left the band in 1983 and released solo albums. Supertramp disbanded in 1988, though Davies revived it in 1996. The group performed for the last time in Madrid in 2012.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Rick Davies, the co-founder, singer and songwriter of British band Supertramp, has died after a long battle with cancer, the band said Monday. He was 81. Davies, who co-wrote the band's music with Roger Hodgson, was "the voice and pianist behind Supertramp's most iconic...
supertramp, rick davies, dies
205
2025-05-08
Monday, 08 September 2025 10:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved