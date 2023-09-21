×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sufjan stevens | guillain-barre syndrome | walk

Sufjan Stevens Diagnosed With Guillain-Barré Syndrome

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 11:12 AM EDT

Sufjan Stevens has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a devastating autoimmune disease that left him unable to walk.

The singer-songwriter, 48, shared the update on Instagram Wednesday, ahead of the Oct. 6 release of his 10th album, "Javelin."

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn't walk," he wrote. "My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility."

After undergoing a series of tests ranging from MRIs to EMGs, X-rays, spinal taps and echo-cardiograms, Stevens learned he has Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is a disease that occurs when the body's immune system attacks its own nerves.

"Luckily there's treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn't spread to the lungs, heart and brain," Stevens wrote. "Very scary, but it worked."

Stevens, who was nominated for a Grammy and an Oscar for his 2017 song "Mystery of Love," was in hospital for two weeks before starting rehab on Sept. 8. He is now focusing on physical therapy to help him regain strength to walk again.

"It's a slow process, but they say I will 'recover,' it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work," Stevens explained.

"Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful," he continued. "I'm only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I'm committed to getting better, I'm in good spirits, and I'm surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!"

Stevens concluded his post by thanking his fans for their support and prayers as well as the "incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal."

"They are living saints."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Sufjan Stevens has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a devastating autoimmune disease that left him unable to walk. The singer-songwriter, 48, shared the update on Instagram Wednesday, ahead of the Oct. 6 release of his 10th album, "Javelin."
sufjan stevens, guillain-barre syndrome, walk
307
2023-12-21
Thursday, 21 September 2023 11:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved