'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Announces Birth of First Child

"Succession" star Sarah Snook has revealed she is a mom in a low-key announcement that could have easily flown under the radar if it were not for some eagle-eyed fans.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a lengthy caption about the season finale, but it was the accompanying photo that resulted in a series of congratulatory messages.

The image in question shows a television sitting on a TV stand showcasing the latest episode of "Succession." The side of Snooks' face is visible along with the back of her newborn's head.

"Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame too)," wrote actor Phoebe Tonkin.

"Love to see your little one watching with you!!! you're already a much better mom than shiv," a fan wrote in reference to Snook's character, Shiv Roy.

"Congrats on an amazing run! AND on your new bubba!!!" added actor Nathan Lovejoy.

In her post, Snook, who is married to Dave Lawson and shares no other children, opened up about "Succession" ending.

"It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," she wrote.

"The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with … it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all … so that makes me grateful."

Snook also reflected on her time on the show.

"To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone's hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department," she wrote.

Concluding her post, Snook alluded to starting her new life with a baby.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life," she added. "And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."