"Succession" star Sarah Snook is pregnant.

The 35-year-old actor revealed the news by showing off her expanding pregnant belly at the HBO season 4 premiere of the hit show in New York City. This will be Snook's first child with husband Dave Lawson, whom she married in 2021.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Snook said they had been friends for several years, but things developed while quarantining together in 2020.

"We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic," she said. "We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed, and we got married in February in my backyard."

Snook admitted, while there was turmoil in the world, on a personal level things were very different for her.

"It's been a ride. There's so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I've been very fortunate," she reflected.

"There's a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly," Snook added.

The big pregnancy announcement comes as "Succession" prepares to wrap up. In a recent interview, Snook admitted she did not know the show was coming to a close until the final table read in January.

"I was very upset," she said about the reveal, according to Today. "I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment, and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn't going to be the end."

Snook added she was not ready for the show to conclude, but realized there was an end to everything.

"Emotionally, all of us weren't necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much," she said. "But everything has to come to an end, and it's smart not to let something become a parody of itself."