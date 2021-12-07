Substitute Teacher Asked to Leave After Singing Britney Spears in Class With Karaoke Machine

A substitute teacher in Austin, Texas, who brought a karaoke machine to class was asked to leave school for not following the school's "best practices," according to KXAN.

Video filmed by one of the students, which was obtained by the outlet, shows the teacher sitting at his desk in the front of the class singing along to what appears to be Britney Spears' "Toxic" while colorful lights flash around him from a strobe light.

A spokesperson from the Austin Independent School District confirmed that the teacher brought the karaoke machine into the Bowie High School class on Friday. The spokesperson noted that, while the teacher did not have a formal AISD badge, he did receive a background check and had been formally checked in through the school’s visitor system.

"I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much," added the spokesperson.

The teacher, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly found work at another high school but was once again let go after performing another song, KXAN noted.

The father of the student who filmed the song agreed with how the school handled the situation.

"It was all a bit confusing. We didn’t know what this was all about until our son explained what it was," Andre Abelkis told the New York Post. "Yes, we were a little upset that a substitute teacher would not care about teaching the class and just do something for themselves. And, yes, I think the teacher should have been removed from class."