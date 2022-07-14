Studio 54 Owner Dies by Assisted Suicide in Switzerland After Illness

Mark Fleischman, the owner of legendary Midtown Manhattan nightclub Studio 54 in New York City, has died at 82 by assisted suicide in Switzerland after suffering from a degenerative disease for several years.

His wife of 27 years confirmed the news Wednesday, saying in a statement that Fleischman "passed to his next adventure this morning," according to the Independent.

"He was very brave, and the nurses said he had an unusually peaceful transition. I am happy he is free but will desperately miss my best friend, constant companion, adviser, supporter and mainly love," she added.

Daniel Fitzgerald, who co-owned Century Club in Los Angeles with Fleischman, also confirmed his death to the Independent.

"I got a text from [his wife] Mimi this morning to say that he passed away bravely," he said Wednesday. "We didn't realize how much pain he was in."

In 2016, Fleischman's speech became impaired and he was unable to walk after getting sick with a condition doctors could not diagnose. He opened up about the illness with the New York Post last month.

"I can't walk, my speech is f****d up, and I can't do anything for myself," he said. "My wife helps me get into bed and I can't dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me."

Fleischman admitted to the outlet that his past drug use may have contributed to his condition. As the owner of the iconic Studio 54, he partied with prominent names including Andy Warhol, Calvin Klein, Halston, Liza Minelli and Cher.

"I liked to be high. So I would do drugs and drink. Possibly, this [health condition] is because I drank a lot and did drugs," he told The Post.

Fleischman, who is known for his work with Dignitas — a nonprofit established in 1998 to help people with failing health to commit suicide — had his medical records reviewed by members of the organization. Fleischman traveled to Switzerland to take a lethal dose of barbiturates, The Post noted.

