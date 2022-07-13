'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard to Co-direct, Star in Horror Film

"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard is teaming with actor Billy Bryk for a feature directorial debut purported to be a contemporary horror comedy.

The film, "Hell of a Summer," is based on their original script and will see both actors starring alongside Fred Hechinger, known for his role in "The White Lotus," according to Deadline.

While details regarding the film's plot are being kept under wraps, the outlet confirmed that Hechinger will produce alongside Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor's Jay Van Hoy. Production for the film, which will be fully financed by 30West, kicks off in Ontario, Canada, this month.

"I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film," said Wolfhard. "I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30WEST and Aggregate is a real dream."

Wolfhard is best known for his roles as Mike Wheeler on Netflix's "Stranger Things" and as Richie Tozier in New Line Cinema’s "It" films. He recently starred in Jason Reitman's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and will appear alongside Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg's "When You Finish Saving the World," which opened this year’s Critics’ Week section at the Cannes Film Festival.

Additionally, Wolfhard lent his voice to the cast of Guillermo del Toro's upcoming "Pinocchio," which also stars Ewan McGregor and Cate Blanchett. He made his directorial debut in 2020 with the award-winning short film "Night Shifts."

Bryk starred alongside Wolfhard in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "When You Finish Saving the World." Hechinger, meanwhile, has appeared in the acclaimed series "The White Lotus" as well as in films including "News of the World" and "Eighth Grade." Forthcoming projects include Scott Cooper’s "The Pale Blue Eye," which also stars Christian Bale, and "Butcher’s Crossing" with Nicolas Cage.