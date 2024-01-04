×
Tags: storm the capitol | board game | jan. 6

'Storm the Capitol' Board Game Relives Jan. 6 Events

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 11:51 AM EST

A new board game commemorating the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol is being released and is designed for players to "relive one of the funniest days in American history."

The limited edition game, "Storm the Capitol — TrueAnon Edition," is set to go on sale this weekend for $64.99.

"Take control of one of 6 Patriots as you battle through the Capitol, collecting ballots, taking hostages, and fighting the police," the website reads. "Or play as the Capitol Police and use every means at your disposal to prevent the Patriots from getting to the roof with enough ballots to Stop the Steal."

The parody board game, which was created around events that transpired on Jan. 6, was made by TrueAnon, a left-leaning podcast hosted by Brace Belden and Liz Franczak, and produced by Yung Chomsky, according to Newsweek

On Tuesday's episode, Belden described Jan. 6 as "the best day of watching things on TV," while Franczak called it "a slice of life."

Commenting on the game, Belden added: "This game is for every single person in America, on every single side of every single political issue."

Players portraying patriot characters progress through rooms drawing cards for events, ballots (game points), or nothing. The aim is to gather 100 ballots and reach the final room, where they encounter former President Donald Trump. 

He offers to alter the 2020 election results in his favor or "ratify the real results of the 2020 election," marking the game's victory.

Additionally, one player assumes the role of Capitol police, tasked with preventing characters from amassing 100 ballots within 10 turns. If successful, the police character secures Joe Biden's win in the game.

"January 6th was about having fun with your friends—and this January 6th, that amazing feeling is coming back," the TrueAnon account wrote Tuesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

Thursday, 04 January 2024 11:51 AM
