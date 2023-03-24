×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: storage wars | gunter nezhoda | dies

'Storage Wars' Star Gunter Nezhoda Dies of Lung Cancer

tv camera
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 11:34 AM EDT

Gunter Nezhoda, known for his appearances on the reality-television show "Storage Wars," has died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. 

His son, Rene Nezhoda, confirmed the news Wednesday in an Instagram video. 

"My dad six months ago was diagnosed with lung cancer. He's been smoking for 30 years," Rene Nezhoda said. "And last night he passed away in his sleep peacefully from complications from lung cancer. He had all kinds of holes in his lungs, and there was nothing else the doctors could do."

Rene Nezhoda admitted that his family thought Gunter Nezhoda "was going to fully recover," which is why they chose to keep news of his condition private. 

"Now hopefully he's up there in heaven with my mom dancing again," Rene Nezhoda said. "And no more pain and stuff like this."

Gunter Nezhoda made his first appearance on "Storage Wars" in 2015 on Season 8 of the A&E series, and was last on the show in a Season 12 episode in 2019, according to USA Today.  

"My dad was one of the guys on 'Storage Wars' that never really got any hate," Rene Nezhoda said. "People just loved being around him, including the crew — including everybody — everybody loved working with my dad."

In addition to his stints on "Storage Wars," Gunter Nezhoda — a native of Austria and a Las Vegas resident — pursued his passion in photography and was a bass player, Deadline noted. Further, he was an occasional actor, appearing in such films as "The Haunting at Death Valley Junction" (2020) and "Do Not Disturb" (2014).

Since Nezhoda's death, there has been an outpouring of tributes on social media, which Rene Nezhoda acknowledged in a follow-up post on Thursday. 

"I can't believe newspapers all over the world have written about my dad's passing, and we have received love and support in so many ways," Rene Nezhoda wrote. "There are so many comments. Thank you."

WEEKLY POLL
- TheWire
Please make a selection
After assuming office, what should President Trump’s top priority be?
Email
Country
Zip

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Gunter Nezhoda, known for his appearances on the reality-television show "Storage Wars," died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. 
storage wars, gunter nezhoda, dies
320
2023-34-24
Friday, 24 March 2023 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved