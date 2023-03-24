'Storage Wars' Star Gunter Nezhoda Dies of Lung Cancer

Gunter Nezhoda, known for his appearances on the reality-television show "Storage Wars," has died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer.

His son, Rene Nezhoda, confirmed the news Wednesday in an Instagram video.

"My dad six months ago was diagnosed with lung cancer. He's been smoking for 30 years," Rene Nezhoda said. "And last night he passed away in his sleep peacefully from complications from lung cancer. He had all kinds of holes in his lungs, and there was nothing else the doctors could do."

Rene Nezhoda admitted that his family thought Gunter Nezhoda "was going to fully recover," which is why they chose to keep news of his condition private.

"Now hopefully he's up there in heaven with my mom dancing again," Rene Nezhoda said. "And no more pain and stuff like this."

Gunter Nezhoda made his first appearance on "Storage Wars" in 2015 on Season 8 of the A&E series, and was last on the show in a Season 12 episode in 2019, according to USA Today.

"My dad was one of the guys on 'Storage Wars' that never really got any hate," Rene Nezhoda said. "People just loved being around him, including the crew — including everybody — everybody loved working with my dad."

In addition to his stints on "Storage Wars," Gunter Nezhoda — a native of Austria and a Las Vegas resident — pursued his passion in photography and was a bass player, Deadline noted. Further, he was an occasional actor, appearing in such films as "The Haunting at Death Valley Junction" (2020) and "Do Not Disturb" (2014).

Since Nezhoda's death, there has been an outpouring of tributes on social media, which Rene Nezhoda acknowledged in a follow-up post on Thursday.

"I can't believe newspapers all over the world have written about my dad's passing, and we have received love and support in so many ways," Rene Nezhoda wrote. "There are so many comments. Thank you."