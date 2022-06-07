Disney Actor Stoney Westmoreland Gets Two Years in Prison in Underage Sex Case

Former Disney Channel star Stoney Westmoreland was sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for trying to entice a 13-year-old boy into sex, E! News reported, citing Utah district court documents.

Westmoreland, 52, was initially hit with multiple felonies but struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor, the outlet noted.

Westmoreland is required to cooperate with DNA collection, register as a sex offender, and report all accounts he uses for electronic communications and storage as part of the plea deal. Additionally, his computer devices will be subject to random search and inspection. Contact with individuals under 18 years of age is also limited without adult supervision.

Westmoreland was arrested in December 2018 for allegedly trying to have sex with a person who he believed was 13 and was charged on Dec. 24 with six felony counts for allegedly trying to have sex with the boy: one second-degree felony count of enticing a minor by internet or text, four third-degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and one third-degree felony count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, E! News reported.

In charging documents, a detective from Salt Lake County was working the Organized Crime Unit when he was contacted through the dating app Grindr by Westmoreland. The detective claimed the actor allegedly "began conversing with who he believed to be a 13-year-old male and asked if the male would come to his hotel room and engage in sexual activity."

During their chat, Westmoreland reportedly sent sexually explicit photos.

According to Deadline, which obtained court documents, Westmoreland took a ride-sharing service on Dec. 13 to meet the boy to take him to his hotel room. He was arrested that day. Hours later Disney cut ties with him.

Wendy Lewis, Westmoreland's lawyer, told TMZ that a doctor who evaluated her client concluded that he thought the exchange was roleplay with an adult online. The actor allegedly did not believe he was communicating with a 13-year-old.