Stevie Nicks Unveils Very Own Barbie

Stevie Nicks has revealed a Barbie doll that has been made in her likeness.

The former Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, 75, presented the doll to fans at her Madison Square Garden show in New York City on Sunday, CNN reported, noting that toy company Mattel made the doll available for preorder for $55 on Monday but has already sold out.

The doll, which Nicks referred to as "Stevie Barbie" onstage, was inspired by her 1977 image for the album "Rumours." The doll wears the flowing black dress that she wore for the album art, and comes complete with smoky eyes, bangs, platform boots, a moon necklace and a tambourine.

"We wanted to wish Stevie Nicks a happy 75th birthday in the best way possible. So we created a Barbie doll to capture her iconic style," Mattel said in a statement on Monday. Nick's birthday was in May.

"Stevie Nicks actually loaned us her signature black dress and boots for us to use as reference for the doll," added designer Bill Greening.

Taking to social media platform X, Nicks called the doll "so pretty and so soulful and so real," adding that it "means the world" to her.

"When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975 — the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart," she wrote.

Speaking with USA Today, Nicks said the doll was "just perfect."

"This little Barbie is so precious, and they helped her have my soul," she said. "If nobody else in the world got her but me, I’d almost be OK with that."