Steve Martin Declines to Play Tim Walz on 'SNL'

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 12:38 PM EDT

Steve Martin has declined an offer to portray Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live."

Fans made the call within hours of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, announcing her running mate in the 2024 election. Maya Rudolph has already confirmed she'll reprise Harris on the upcoming 50th season, People reported.

Martin, 78, inadvertently caused a sensation when he wrote on Threads, "I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short."

One person on X promptly posted a side-by-side photo of the actor and Walz, writing, "So Steve Martin is definitely gonna play Walz on SNL right."

Another person added, "SNL get Steve Martin on the phone NOW."

The buzz led to "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels inviting Martin onto the late night show, but he declined.

"I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no," Martin told the Los Angeles Times after disclosing how Michaels had called him. "I said, 'Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.' I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses."

Martin also highlighted how much of a commitment it would be to take on the role.

"It’s ongoing. It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling," he said.

Days earlier, Deadline confirmed that Rudolph would return to the late-night sketch comedy show. She originally took on the role in 2019, when Harris ran for the democratic nomination for president. She later spoke to Harris about the role, saying it was "embarrassing" as she detailed her approach to portraying the vice president. 

"In terms of Senator Harris, I didn't have an impression because I wasn't walking around the house doing my 'Kamala.' But I think it starts with trying to get someone's voice if you can," she said, according to People. "There's nothing crazily overt about Sen. Harris, but I have to tell you, when I got to [SNL] and they put the wig on me, it was done."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

