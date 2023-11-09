Steve Martin 'So Proud' Novel Was Banned by Florida School District

Steve Martin is undeterred that a county in Florida removed his 2000 book "Shopgirl" from its libraries.

According to the Independent, the 78-year-old's New York Times best-seller is among 313 titles that have been banned from Collier County Public Schools libraries. Martin confirmed the news on Instagram.

"So proud to have my book Shopgirl banned in Collier County, Florida! Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!" he wrote Monday.

The book, later adapted into a 2005 film of the same title featuring Martin and Claire Danes, chronicles the relationship between Mirabelle, a young store employee, and Ray, a much older affluent businessman, navigating their varying perspectives as they start a relationship.

Martin's book was pulled "effective immediately" after Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1069, prohibiting content featuring "sexual conduct" in schools.

The statute defines sexual conduct as "actual or simulated sexual intercourse, deviate sexual intercourse, sexual bestiality, masturbation, or sadomasochistic abuse; actual or simulated lewd exhibition of the genitals; actual physical contact with a person's clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks, or, if such person is a female, breast with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either party; or any act or conduct which constitutes sexual battery or simulates that sexual battery is being or will be committed. A mother's breastfeeding of her baby does not under any circumstance constitute 'sexual conduct.' "

Collier County Public Schools chief communication Officer Chad Oliver addressed the matter in a statement to Fox News.

"Determination for removal of some books was made based on parameters of FL House Bill 1069, as well as other district review processes such as out-of-date titles that have minimal to no circulation," Oliver said.

"The changes are effective immediately; however, the district is doing an additional review of the titles. If it is determined these materials should remain in the CCPS collection, then CCPS media specialists will be notified."

Among the list of authors whose books were banned by the Florida district are Stephen King, Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood, Alice Walker, and Ernest Hemingway.