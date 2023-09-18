Steve Martin Denies Claims of 'Horrid' On-Set Behavior

Actor Steve Martin denied allegations by Miriam Margolyes, his "Little Shop of Horrors" co-star, who in her memoir accused him of "horrid" on-set behavior and striking her while filming.

Margolyes played a nurse to Martin's psychopathic dentist, Orin Scrivello, who would punch her character and close doors in her face, which Margolyes recalled while talking about how it hurt to film those scenes.

"I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped, and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin — perhaps he was method acting — and came home grumpy with a splitting headache," she wrote, according to Insider.

"Let it not be said that I have never suffered in the name of art. Steve was undeniably brilliant, but horrid to me."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said he took "extreme caution" while filming with Margolyes during the 1986 film, and that he never struck her.

"When I first read Miriam Margolyes' pejorative account of our scene in 'Little Shop of Horrors,' I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors," Martin said.

"But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch — the same caution I would use with any similar scene."

Martin said they talked on set and Margolyes assured him that she was OK.

"There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot," Martin said.

Martin that during filming, multiple other crew members were present on the set, including director Frank Oz, to ensure things proceeded smoothly.

"I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion," Oz said in a separate statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It's puzzling what she's talking about. It's not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He's always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots."