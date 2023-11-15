×
'The Office' Star Carell to Make Broadway Debut

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 11:56 AM EST

Academy Award nominee Steve Carell, best known for his role as Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office," is set to make his Broadway debut in "Uncle Vanya" for this spring's production.

The Lincoln Center Theater confirmed to the New York Post on Tuesday. 

Set to take place at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, the show features Carell in the titular role, joined by a star-studded cast including Alison Pill from "Star Trek: Picard," Alfred Molina of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," William Jackson Harper from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Jayne Houdyshell of "Only Murders In The Building," and Tony winner Anika Noni Rose from "Caroline, or Change."

The plot follows Sonya and her uncle Vanya handling the family farm secluded from society. However, their lives change dramatically when Sonya's sick father (Molina) and his captivating wife (Rose) arrive, stirring upheaval, as Variety noted. 

Carell, 61, forged his career as an actor onstage with Chicago's comedy troupe Second City before turning to film and TV. He has since starred in movies including "Anchorman," "Foxcatcher," and "Despicable Me." 

Carell featured in Wes Anderson's recent "Asteroid City," and was an executive producer and actor in FX's "The Patient," earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. 

Carell also had roles in Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" and NBC's "The Office" and is set to appear in "If," directed by John Krasinski, his co-star from "The Office."

During an interview on the "Office Ladies podcast," Carell previously explained to hosts and former "The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey why he ultimately left the show despite it being "very emotional." 

"It was time for other characters to step to the forefront and other storylines to be pursued. I think it was the right … the timing was right, I think, for everybody, but simultaneously there's just a sense of joy for me that we had experienced all of this," he said. 

"I was getting a chance to take a lap with everybody. And the way those last two episodes were structured, it felt very rich to me to simultaneously be saying goodbye as Michael and us as friends in this moment of work together. But, yeah, it was a lot, it was a very emotional thing."

