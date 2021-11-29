Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Social media has been flooded with tributes in the wake of Stephen Sondheim's death at age 91 as prominent figures in the entertainment industry honor the master of theater.

The songwriting titan died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends the day before, Sondheim's friend, F. Richard Pappas, told The New York Times. Sondheim was bold and talented enough to reshape American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century. His death caused a massive sensation with writers and performers alike saluting Sondheim.

"Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace," singer, actor and director Barbra Streisand tweeted.

"Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare's works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him," Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

"last week, when I wrote him to say his ears must be burning from the countless Sondheim kindnesses being shared from the generations of writers he mentored, he wrote this in reply," Miranda continued in a second tweet. "Steve: you repaid your debt to Oscar 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU. -LMM"

Hugh Jackman also honored the memory of Sondheim on Twitter, applauding the theater great for his contribution to the arts.

"Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form," he writes. "Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest."

Sondheim worked extensively on Broadway, writing lyrics for "West Side Story" and "Gypsy," according to Fox News. His catalog included "Company," "Sweeney Todd," "Merrily We Roll Along," and "Into The Woods." He earned several notable awards for his work including Tony awards and a Pulitzer.