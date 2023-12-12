Stephen Colbert Returns to 'Late Show' After Health Scare

Stephen Colbert has returned to host "The Late Show" after being off the air for two weeks due to a ruptured appendix.

The late-night talk show host, who last hosted his show on Nov. 20, made his return on Monday, saying he didn't know "the heap of trouble" he was in at the time, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"The last time I was doing 'The Late Show,' almost three weeks ago, I had to get emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix," he explained before launching into an explanation of how events unfolded.

"We'd had a great show the night before with David Letterman. Wonderful time with Dave. What a joy to have a mentor. I was feeling high. But then I got home, and I was not feeling great," he said. "I thought I might have caught something from Dave's beard. I woke up the next morning just in abdominal agony. I figured the pain would go away, it would pass. So, I decided to do the show that night. 'How bad could it be?' Turns out: extremely."

Colbert recalled holding it together to film two episodes, featuring monologues, second acts, and an interview with Bradley Cooper. By the time he had finished the show, Colbert said he had a "raging fever" and eventually his wife and driver forced him to go to the hospital.

"They said when they opened it up, it was like they shot 'John Wick 5' down there," Colbert joked of his arrival at the hospital. He then learned that his appendix had already burst.

"They gotta take out the appendix, and then they gotta clean everything out," he said. "I don't want to get into too much detail here, but basically, they go in there with a power washer and a shop vac. ... They yanked it out. I've been home recovering ever since."

Since Colbert's return to CBS after the WGA strike, he faced challenges, including a mid-October pause in airing new episodes due to his COVID-19 positive test, which followed shortly after the late-night show resumed post-strike on Sept. 27.

Then, over Thanksgiving, Colbert underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

"I'm listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal," he said in a statement at the time upon announcing the cancelation of episodes of his show. "Thank you for all your well wishes and I'll see you soon."