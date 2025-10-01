Stephen Colbert Recalls Learning of 'Late Show' Cancellation

Stephen Colbert has recalled how he learned of CBS' decision to end "The Late Show" and how he delivered the news to his staff.

During an appearance Tuesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Colbert said he was first told about the cancellation during a 2 1/2 hour phone call with his manager, James Dixon.

Dixon had received the news a week earlier but delayed telling Colbert until after his vacation. Colbert then told his wife, who insisted he inform his staff immediately.

"She said, 'Are you going to tell the staff?'" Colbert told Kimmel. "I said, 'I don't know. Maybe I will tell them after the summer break.' She said, 'You are going to tell them tomorrow.' I said, 'I don't think so.' She said, 'I am coming to work with you tomorrow because I think you are telling your staff.'"

"I get up in the elevator. I had sweat through my shirt. I didn't want to know anything my staff didn't know."

Colbert said he initially told only his executive producers, so the staff would not be distracted before taping that day's episode. After filming ended, he asked the audience and crew to stay in place.

"My stage manager said, 'We are done,'" Colbert recounted. "I said, 'No, there is one more act of the show. Please don't let the audience go.' He said, 'No, boss, we are done.' I said, 'I am aware of that. I am here to tell you there is one more act of the show.'"

The host said he struggled to deliver the announcement on stage, as no teleprompter had been prepared. At first, audience members believed his stumbles were part of a comedy routine.

"I was so nervous about doing it," Colbert said. "There was nothing on the prompter. I f---ed up twice. I had to restart, and the audience thought it was a bit. They started going, 'You can do it. Come on, Steve. You can do it.'"

"I always messed up on the sentence that told them what was happening. I got to the sentence that told them what was happening, and they didn't laugh. They didn't laugh. That is it. That is how I did it."

CBS announced in July that "The Late Show" would conclude after the upcoming television season, describing the decision as financial.

"We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise" in May of 2026, CBS executives said in a statement, according to Variety. "We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

Some analysts suggested the cancellation was also linked to Paramount Global's planned merger with Skydance Media, though CBS has not confirmed that claim.