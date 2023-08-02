×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stephen amell | actor | strike

Stephen Amell Clarifies Anti-strike Comments

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 01:16 PM EDT

"Arrow" actor Stephen Amell has attempted to walk back controversial comments he made about the SAG-AFTRA strike. 

In a recent interview at GalaxyCon in North Carolina, Amell said he believes that the strike was "myopic" and a "reductive negotiating tactic." 

"I support my union, I do, and I stand with them," the actor said. "I do not support striking. I don't."

Days later, Amell took to Instagram to clarify his remarks amid widespread backlash. 

"To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted," he wrote.

"My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union," he continued in reference to his statement about not supporting strikes as a tactic. "Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

He continued, "I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job, and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

Amell also poked fun at his own use of the word "myopic," saying, "I have no clue what I was trying to say here." 

He explained that he was merely upset that he was not able to promote his Starz series "Heels."

"I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for," Amell noted.

"However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union," Amell concluded his statement. "When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Arrow" actor Stephen Amell has attempted to walk back controversial comments he made about the SAG-AFTRA strike. 
stephen amell, actor, strike
342
2023-16-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 01:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved