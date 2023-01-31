Stephanie Seymour Speaks on Healing in First Interview After Son's Death

Supermodel Stephanie Seymour has made a dramatic comeback to fashion after taking time off following the tragic death of her son, Harry Brant.

The 24-year-old socialite died from an accidental prescription drug overdose in January, 2021. The loss prompted Seymour to take a break from the modeling world but she marked her return Monday with an interview with WSJ Magazine and a photoshoot in which she proudly wore her son's favorite suit.

"It was almost a year in the making, this shoot," Seymour told the outlet of the photo shoot, which is one way of keeping Harry's memory alive.

"It still feels so good to put his clothes on," Seymour said. "I packed up these huge trunks with all his things, and I have this idea that I want to keep photographing his clothes because I think he would love it."

Harry, who Seymour shared with billionaire Peter Brant, died days before he was scheduled to enter rehab. His family confirmed the news at the time in a statement to Page Six.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," the statement read. "Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab."

Harry and his older brother, Peter Jr., grew up in the limelight. Their wealthy father owns newsprint manufacturer White Birch Paper and Brant Publications, Inc., and Seymour is a renowned model and Victoria's Secret Angel. Harry followed in her footsteps as a model, appearing in campaigns for Balmain as well as Italian Vogue. He and his brother also created a unisex makeup line for MAC Cosmetics.

"Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men — collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line," his family said. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

Speaking with the WSJ, Seymour said that she is coping with the loss by staying grounded in the present, and making the most of her time with her grandchildren.

In addition to Harry and Peter Jr., she and Peter share Lily. Seymour also shares her first son, Dylan Thomas Andrews, with her ex-husband Tommy Andrews.

"I try to just be present," she told the magazine. "For me with holidays, and I’m sure a lot of other people can relate, it’s difficult now because I’m always thinking of what’s missing. There’s nothing that’s helped me get through all of this more than my grandchildren.”