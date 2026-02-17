Stephanie Pratt Slams Brother Spencer's LA Mayoral Campaign

Stephanie Pratt criticized her brother Spencer Pratt's campaign for mayor of Los Angeles hard, urging voters not to support him and revealing a series of allegations about his past.

Spencer Pratt, who rose to fame on the mid-2000s MTV show "The Hills," announced more than a month ago that he was running for mayor.

On Saturday, Stephanie Pratt posted multiple messages on X criticizing his bid and detailing allegations about his past, then removed them.

The siblings have long had a strained relationship.

In her posts, Stephanie Pratt questioned both his qualifications and his reasons for seeking office.

"Spencer has done great work for the palisades," she wrote, referring to the Pacific Palisades community, according to People.

Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, previously filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles after their home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Despite acknowledging his involvement in the neighborhood, she argued that he is not suited to lead the city.

"But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor," she wrote, according to People. "A vote for him is a vote for stupidity."

She suggested she would support him in a more limited leadership role.

"In an ideal world the palisades would have their own mayor and police department," she wrote, adding that she "would love him [Spencer Pratt] to be" in charge of that area, People reported.

"I have no problem with Spencer playing government but our city needs help," she added, according to the outlet.

Stephanie Pratt also alleged that the campaign is driven by self-interest.

She claimed he was "just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir," referencing his January book, "The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain," according to People.

In response to backlash, she posted more detailed accusations about their past.

"Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn't belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA," she wrote, People reported.

In another message, she alleged he introduced her to drugs during her teenage years.

"Almost forgot how it all started - he's the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15," she wrote, according to People. "I've kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn't be running LA. Thank you. Amen."

She also referenced a past arrest and suggested her brother was previously in a "cult."

In September 2010, Spencer Pratt said he was arrested in Costa Rica on suspicion of felony firearm possession, according to TMZ.

It is not clear whether he was formally charged or appeared in court following that arrest.

In a final message, she said her posts were not an attempt to draw attention to herself.

"I have no interest in fame, I'm taking a course to become a [registered behavior technician] RBT my passion is helping children and adults with autism," she wrote, People reported. "I don't even use instagram.

"I'm serious about my new career helping people."