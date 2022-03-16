Stephanie Beatriz Was in Labor When She Recorded 'Encanto' Song

Stephanie Beatriz has admitted that she was in labor when she recorded the song "Waiting on a Miracle" for the Disney film "Encanto."

"I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out," the actress who voiced the character Mirabel in the hit film told Variety.

"But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’"

The day after Beatriz recorded the song she gave birth to Rosaline. Speaking about the ordeal, "Encanto" director Byron Howard told Variety that they knew Beatriz was "very, very, very ready to have that baby" but she had not told them just how close she was to giving birth.

Beatriz took to social media to announce the birth of her daughter in August last year.

"Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo," she wrote in an Instagram post. "It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."

Beatriz shared insight into her pregnancy journey in June last year with Today.

"Your body does weird stuff when you’re preggs," she said. "Like burping at weird times or, like, you’re just sitting and then all of a sudden you stand up and your back’s like, ‘No, no, no. No, we’re not doing that that fast.’"

However, Beatriz added that she was enjoying the experience and was "really grateful, lucky."

"For some people it’s a very difficult journey, so I always want to think about how respectful I want to be to everyone’s journey as a pregnant person, and I’m having a pretty good time. It’s pretty cool."

