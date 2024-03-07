Steely Dan Keyboardist Jim Beard Dies at 63

Jim Beard, keyboardist for the rock band Steely Dan, died at 63.

Beard, a musician recognized for his collaborations with jazz greats like Pat Metheny, John McLaughlin, and Wayne Shorter, died in a New York City hospital on Saturday from complications due to a sudden illness, a representative told Deadline.

Beard, born on Aug. 26, 1960, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, moved to New York in 1985 to pursue a music career.

He performed with artists including Steely Dan, McLaughlin, Shorter, and Metheny. Joining Steely Dan in 2008, Beard toured with the band as openers on the Eagles' "Long Goodbye Tour" until recently. His last performance with Steely Dan was Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

Beard collaborated extensively with notable artists such as Dizzy Gillespie, the Brecker Brothers, Dianne Reeves, Meshell Ndegeocello, Toninho Horta, and Steve Vai.

Beard's repertoire spans 100 compositions, which have been recorded by prominent figures like John McLaughlin and Michael Brecker, and included in publications like "The New Real Book."

In addition to his studio work, Beard showcased his talents on stage with various orchestras, including the Metropole Orchestra and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Beard appeared in the lineup of renowned festivals such as JVC, Montreux, and Montreal, and performed at prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, and the Blue Note.

His work has been featured in television shows, films, and radio call signals, while his piano performances are prominent in Hollywood film scores.

His contributions can be found across various platforms, including Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Blue Note, Verve, Columbia, as well as on major networks like NBC, ABC, and CBS/Sony.

Beard oversaw the production of numerous recordings for acclaimed artists like Mike Stern, Bob Berg, Bill Evans, Eliane Elias, and more. He also released six solo albums, with his latest being "Show of Hands" in 2013.

Beard's contributions as a producer and composer have garnered seven Grammy nominations, and he secured a Grammy win in 2007 as a featured performer on "Some Skunk Funk" by Randy and Michael Brecker.