Starbucks to Unveil 'Nugget' Ice, Sparks Dismay

Many customers are dismayed after Starbucks announced it will switch up its ice from classic cubes to nuggets in select locations.

A spokesperson confirmed the change Wednesday in a statement to the New York Post, which noted that the nugget ice is noticeably smaller and more dense than cubes.

"As we continue to innovate and make investments in the Starbucks experience for our partners (baristas) and customers, we are introducing new machines that make nugget ice to select stores this year," the spokesperson said.

"Like many of our recent investments, this machine allows partners to focus on delivering the Starbucks experience while hand-crafting the same delicious, high-quality iced beverages our customers have come to expect from Starbucks.”

Last week, a Reddit thread on the topic went viral after an alleged Starbucks employee revealed that multiple stores were testing the new ice. Many customers were opposed.

"Nooo, I think the ice you guys have now is so perfect. So perfect I ask for extra extra ice because the coffee is easier to drink. This type of ice, in my opinion, is better for sodas or just plain ice water. (In my opinion)," one Reddit user wrote.

"The recipes aren't built for this type of ice, which will melt a lot faster and dilute the coffee and sweetness," someone else lamented. "The texture of the frappuccinos will also probably be a lot different."

Another person added: "I'm scared….I order extra ice in my latte. I love the ratio I get currently. So afraid of change…lol."

Others welcomed the change, applauding Starbucks, which, according to the Post, has conducted tests that showed the new ice does not melt faster than the existing ice. The Post also reported that the volume of ice per beverage will not change and that the new ice will be unveiled over years.

Starbucks' goal is to halve its water footprint by 2030, and the new ice machines are believed to use less water.