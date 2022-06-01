'Star Wars' Calls Out Racism After Attacks on Newcomer Moses Ingram

“Star Wars” jumped to the defense of newcomer Moses Ingram, who has been the target of racial slurs, threats and dismissive comments.

The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star on Monday revealed messages she had received, many racist in nature, via her Instagram Stories posts. In a video, she said there were "hundreds" of those types of messages.

"There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question what my purpose is in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening," she said, according to People. "But I think the thing that bothers me is this feeling that I've had inside of myself — which no one has told me — but this feeling of, I just gotta shut up and take it, I just gotta grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that."

The "Star Wars" franchise released its own statement.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold," the official "Star Wars" Twitter account wrote in a post. "If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

Ewan McGregor, Ingram's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" co-star, also spoke out, saying that the "horrendous, racist DMs" being sent to Ingram "just broke my heart."

"Moses is a brilliant actor," McGregor said. "She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening.

"I just want to say, as the lead actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses."