Gina Carano 'Moved to Tears' in Disney Lawsuit Latest

Former "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" actor and mixed martial arts star Gina Carano said she was "moved to tears" after a judge ruled that her lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company could move forward, giving Carano, according to her, a chance to "clear" her name.

Carano was fired from the project in 2021 after she wrote on Instagram that being a Republican under the Biden administration was comparable to being scarlet-lettered as the Jews were during the time of the Nazis in World War II.

On Wednesday, California-based Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ruled that Disney, the defendants in the case, had "failed to set forth an "impenetrable defense" under the First Amendment." The ruling denied Disney's motion, filed in April, to throw out Carano's lawsuit.

"I am moved to tears," Carano wrote on X following the judge's ruling. "After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name. I am so grateful for this opportunity. What happened to me was unacceptable, absurd and abusive, among other things. It should not have happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else moving forward. Let it stop here."

Disney fired Carano from her "Mandalorian" role as Cara Dune in February, 2021, after she made the post to Instagram.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children," Carano's story, according to Variety, read. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views."

In March, Carano said during an interview that the lawsuit's intent was in "clearing my name," according to the Washington Examiner. X owner Elon Musk is financially backing her lawsuit.