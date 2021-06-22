'Star Trek' and 'Twilight Zone' Actress Joanne Linville Dead at 93

Joanne Linville, known for her roles in "Star Trek" and "The Twilight Zone," has died at 93.

The news was confirmed in a statement to Variety.

"Linville lived a full life. One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her," the statement read.

Linville carved a name for herself in television from the 1950s to 80s, appearing in over 100 film and TV shows. She first gained attention in 1947, after being cast in "Kraft Theatre." The following year she appeared in the respected anthology series "Studio One," and then in "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" in 1955, according to IMDB. In 1966, Linville became the first female Romulan portrayed in an episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series." She played a Romulan commander who goes up against Captain James T. Kirk in the episode, "The Enterprise Incident."

Linville also starred in an episode of "The Twilight Zone" in 1961 and secured a supporting role opposite Barbara Streisand in the 1975 film, "A Star is Born."

Over the decades, Linville went on to appear in "Hawaii Five-O," "Barnaby Jones," "Naked City," "Adventures in Paradise," and "One Step Beyond," Variety noted. She also co-founded the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre with her teacher Stella Adler. Through the academy, she taught acting and also mentored aspiring stars.

"Joanne was a force of nature," the academy wrote in a tribute on Facebook. "She had a deep Soul, a brilliant mind and both an outer and inner beauty that were truly awesome to behold. She was such a talented, amazingly gifted actress. She was also able to take her talent and give it away through her teaching."

The tribute added, "Joanne was and ALWAYS WILL BE a Founder of our Creative Home, a friend, a teacher, a mentor, a great actress, am amazing talent, a graceful force, a fountain of love and peace - she will always be Joanne to each and every one of us."

Linville is survived by her ex-husband Rydell, her children Amy and Christopher, her grandchildren, Austen, Ruby, and Ginger, and great-grandson Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

Related Stories: