'Star Trek' Takes a Bold Leap With First Musical Episode

On Thursday, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" premiered its first musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody," on Paramount+.

It was largely considered a risky move considering the show's sci-fi, drama, and adventure aspects. However, as critics noted, Season 2 has set a different tone — with a bold exploration of comedic elements, and a musical may not be too radical a concept.

"History shows there's no sort of show more likely than another to take on this challenge, but of all the 'Star Trek' series, 'Strange New Worlds' is perhaps the one most amenable to it. It's got a strong vein of humor, and, as a highly episodic show, it's subject to — in fact, embraces — tonal shifts from week to week," television critic Robert Lloyd wrote for The Los Angeles Times.

"This season has been particularly … goofy?" he added.

Entertainment and arts writer Ashley Lee praised songwriters Kay Hanley and Tom Polce of the '90s alt-rock band Letters to Cleo for their work on the episode, which was directed by Dermott Downs and written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff.

"Even though I had no prior connection to any of these characters, I found 'Subspace Rhapsody' to be a pleasant surprise," she noted.

"Bravo to Hanley and Polce for writing all the music and lyrics of this episode; while many have attempted it over the years, only a few pop stars and rockers have successfully walked the tightrope of writing effective and entertaining stage musicals (e.g., Cyndi Lauper, David Byrne and Elton John)," wrote Lee.

Writing for Collider, Ryan Louis Mantilla further praised the episode.

"A musical may seem like an outrageous concept for the popular franchise, but the 'Strange New Worlds' episodic format allowed the show's creators to experiment with a range of creative choices," Mantilla noted. "After exploring different genres, from comedy and sci-fi to horror and drama, musical is the next genre the team behind the show will be dipping their toes into."