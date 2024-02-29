Stacy Wakefield, Widow of Former Red Sox Pitcher, Dies at 53

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died at age 53 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her death comes almost five months after Tim Wakefield died of brain cancer, the Daily News noted.

The news was confirmed by Stacy Wakefield's family in a statement released by the Boston Red Sox on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the statement read. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

In October last year, Tim Wakefield died of brain cancer at 57, shortly after both he and his wife were diagnosed with cancer.

The news was made public by his former teammate Curt Schilling less than a week before his death. At the time, the family and the wife of former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek criticized Schilling for intruding on their privacy.

"Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission," the Red Sox said in a statement last fall on behalf of the family. "Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

Tim Wakefield was a World Series champion in the early 2000s and stood out as one of the premier Major League players of his era. Following a career spanning 19 years in Major League Baseball, he retired in 2012, after spending 17 years with the Red Sox.

Tim and Stacy Wakefield were known for their community service and support for various causes. They raised funds for organizations including the Red Sox Foundation and the Jimmy Fund childhood cancer charity, and regularly spent time visiting pediatric patients.