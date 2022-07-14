Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at 22 After Diving Accident

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb was killed in a diving accident near Eugene, Oregon, where the university is located, according to multiple reports.

The 22-year-old died Wednesday after hitting his head during a cliff-diving accident just west of Triangle Lake in Lane County, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening confirmed the incident in a statement explaining that it responded to a report of an injured person, who was later confirmed as Webb, and upon arrival at the scene, deputies learned that "a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head."

"Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him," the statement said, noting that Webb was found "approximately 100 yards down a steep trail."

"There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental," the statement added.

Since news of his death, multiple coaches and players have paid tribute to Webb.

"So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Ducks football coach Dan Lanning wrote in a tweet.

"It's a big loss for everybody, just truly unbelievable," Terrance Leonard, a longtime Sacramento coach and friend of Webb and his family said. "Spence was like a son to me. He played with great energy. He was such a nice kid. He had a great personality."

Sacramento's Christian Brothers football coach Larry Morla, who started coaching at his alma mater when Webb was a senior in the fall of 2016, described the athlete as a committed football player as well as a good student and leader.

"He had his whole life to live," Morla told the Sacramento Bee, adding that Webb stopped by the school last month to talk to student-athletes. "He always came back to CB when he was in town. He was a once-in-a-generation talent."