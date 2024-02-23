×
Tags: south korea | kpop | shinsadong | tiger | dead

K-Pop Composer 'Shinsadong Tiger' Found Dead: South Korean Police

Friday, 23 February 2024 10:07 AM EST

Lee Ho-yang, a prominent K-pop composer and producer better known by his professional name of “Shinsadong Tiger,” was found dead on Friday, South Korean police said.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police said Lee, 40, was discovered dead at his Seoul studio. Police gave no further details and there was no word on the cause of death.

Local media reported that one of Lee’s acquaintances found him collapsed on the floor at the studio and called local emergency services.

Lee created a slew of hit K-pop songs such as T-ARA’s “Roly Poly,” Apink’s “NoNoNo,” EXID’s “Up&Down” and Momoland’s “Bboom Bboom.” In 2011, he also established AB Entertainment, which later debuted the girl group EXID.

In 2017, however, he suffered financial difficulties and filed for bankruptcy protection and debt relief measures with a local court, according to Yonhap news agency.

Lee's death marks the second of a popular South Korean celebrity in recent months.

In December, Lee Sun-kyun, a popular South Korean actor best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” was found dead in a car in Seoul, after undergoing weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


