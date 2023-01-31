'Sopranos' Star John Ventimiglia's Daughter Dead at 25

"Sopranos" alum John Ventimiglia's daughter, Odele Cape, has died at age 25 and her family is now raising funds to help pay for her baby Shiloh's future education costs.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $64,800 had been raised via a GoFundMe page set up by Odele's sister, Lucinda Cape, and her mother, John Ventimiglia's wife, Belinda Cape.

Belinda announced their family's loss on Facebook, saying they were "heartbroken" at having to share news of her death.

"Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many," Belinda wrote.

She added, "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

Lucinda also shared news of Odele's death.

"Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling," she said, according to People. "I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything."

Lucinda continued, "My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. Sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss — look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts."

Ventimiglia is best known for his portrayal of Artie Bucco — a restaurant host and childhood friend of Tony Soprano in the hit HBO television series. He also had a recurring role in the CBS series "Blue Bloods" as Dino Arbogast, an organized crime control bureau chief for the NYPD, according to IMDB.

The actor was born in Ridgewood, Queens, and grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey. He graduated from Teaneck High School in 1981, where he played on the football team.