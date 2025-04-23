Sophie Nyweide, 'Mammoth' and 'An Invisible Sign' Child Star, Dies at 24

Former child star Sophie Nyweide, best known for her roles in "Mammoth" and "Noah," has died at age 24, with police suspecting "foul play."

The Bennington Police Department in Vermont launched an investigation into Nyweide's death after her body was "found lifeless on a riverbank" on April 14 "not far from a high school in Bennington," officials told TMZ Tuesday.

The investigation will consider "a range of possible causes, including foul play."

"This is an open investigation and we are still waiting on final autopsy and toxicology reports from the Vermont Office of Chief Medical Examiner," Bennington police told the New York Post in a statement.

Nyweide was found with a man at the time of her death. She was "declared dead at the scene."

The man is "cooperating with cops," but is not "considered a suspect or person of interest."

Nyweide's family confirmed her death Tuesday.

In an online obituary, Nyweide's loved ones spoke about her struggles, saying that she was a "kind and trusting girl" which "left her open to being taken advantage of by others."

"She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered," the obituary read.

"Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas," it said, adding that Nyweide's loved ones unsuccessfully tried to get her to accept help.

"Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate," the obituary continued.

"She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

The obituary described Nyweide as "happiest on movie set, becoming someone else."

"Sophie. A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain. May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better. Yes, we must all protect our children and do better," the obituary added.

Nyweide began her acting career in 2006 with the film "Bella." She went on to appear in "Law & Order," "And Then Came Love," and "Margot at the Wedding" in 2007.

In 2009, she played the daughter of Gael García Bernal and Michelle Williams in "Mammoth." She later starred in "An Invisible Sign" (2010) with Jessica Alba, and appeared in "Noah" (2014) alongside Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, and Logan Lerman.

Her final known role was in the 2015 short film "Born Again."