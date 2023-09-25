×
Tags: sophia loren | surgery | fall

Oscar-Winning Actor Sophia Loren Undergoes Surgery After Fall

sophia loren smiles for cameras
Sophia Loren attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 27, 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Monday, 25 September 2023 08:10 AM EDT

Oscar-winning Italian film star Sophia Loren, one of the most famous movie divas of the 20th century, has undergone surgery after a fall in her home in Geneva, a spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman told Reuters in an email that an operation on Loren, 89, "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved."

He gave no details but said that Italian media reports were correct. The reports said she had an accidental fall in her home in Geneva on Sunday and had suffered a broken hip. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


