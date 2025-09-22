Sonny Curtis, Who Wrote 'Mary Tyler Moore' Theme, Dead at 88

Sonny Curtis, guitarist, songwriter, and longtime member of Buddy Holly's band The Crickets, died Friday after a sudden illness. He was 88.

His daughter, Sarah Curtis, confirmed his death in a message posted on Facebook, writing, "I'm heartbroken to tell you that my dad Sonny passed away yesterday after a sudden illness. I'm so grateful that I was with him at the end, along with my mom. It was peaceful and he didn't suffer."

Born May 9, 1937, in Meadow, Texas, Sonny Curtis began playing guitar as a child, taught by his uncles who performed in the Mayfield Brothers band, the New York Post reported. By his mid-teens, he had joined Buddy Holly, performing in local groups and later recording with him on tracks including "Blue Days, Black Nights" and "Rock Around With Ollie Vee," which Sonny Curtis wrote.

Sonny Curtis officially became a member of The Crickets in 1958, only months before Holly's death in a plane crash in February 1959. The Crickets' first album without Holly, "In Style With the Crickets," featured Sonny Curtis' composition "I Fought the Law." Though it was initially a modest release, the song became a chart success when The Bobby Fuller Four recorded it in 1966, and it went on to be covered by artists including The Clash, Hank Williams Jr., and Roy Orbison.

As a songwriter, Sonny Curtis also wrote "Walk Right Back," later a hit for The Everly Brothers, and "More Than I Can Say," which achieved success in versions by Bobby Vee and Leo Sayer. His work spanned genres, with recordings by Glen Campbell, Andy Williams, and Keith Whitley, among others.

Sonny Curtis reached mainstream television audiences in 1970 when he wrote and performed "Love Is All Around," the upbeat theme for the CBS sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which went on to become one of his most recognizable works.

In later years, Sonny Curtis continued to record and tour both on his own and with The Crickets. He was honored with induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1991, the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2007, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with his bandmates.

Sarah Curtis reflected on her father's life in her tribute, writing, "He lived a more exceptional life than anyone I'd ever met. He made a mark on this world, and he made a mark on the hearts of all who knew him."

Sonny Curtis is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Louise Curtis, and their daughter.