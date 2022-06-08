×
'General Hospital' Stars' Son Found Dead in Parking Lot

Jack and Harrison Wagner

Actor Jack Wagner and son Harrison arrive at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on April 28, 2006, in Hollywood, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:32 PM

Soap stars Jack and Kristina Wagner's son has died at age 27.

Harrison Wagner was found dead at around 5 a.m. on Monday in a parking lot located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News.

His autopsy is still pending and no cause or manner of death has been released.

Police were dispatched to the scene in response to a medical emergency, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News. They do not suspect foul play at this time, a spokesperson said.

Jack and Kristina wed in 1993 and finalized their divorce in 2006. They have since remained friends. The former couple are also parents to 31-year-old son Peter Wagner, while Jack is dad to an adult daughter named Kerry, whom he reunited with in 2011 after her biological mother gave her up for adoption when she was born. According to E! News, Kerry grew up in New York City with foster parents.

Harrison's last Instagram post, a selfie captioned "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts," was on May 22. Shortly before he posted the photo, Kristina reflected on the times her family shared on their ranch in her own Instagram post.

"A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years," she captioned an image of her with her two sons. "The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it's time to part. We'll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

