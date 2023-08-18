'Snow White' Director's Son: Woke Remake 'Pathetic'

The son of the original "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs" director chided Disney for pursuing an "insulting" and "woke" remake of the movie.

David Hand, 91, whose father of the same name directed the original 1937 animation, made the remarks during an interview with The Telegraph while addressing criticism by Rachel Zegler, 22, who stars as the titular character in the remake.

Zegler recently said she "hated" the original film and thought it was "extremely dated," according to the Daily Mail. She also described the 1937 Prince as a "stalker" and said his "weird" plot won't be in the new storyline.

Addressing Zegler's statements, Hand, who worked as a designer for Disney in the 1990s, said such views "misunderstand" the film. He said that younger generations "have never seen the original" and "don't know what they're talking about."

"It's a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it," Hand said. "I think it's pathetic that people feel that way ... these are art forms in the world of film today."

Drawing inspiration from the 1812 Brothers Grimm fairytale, Disney's "Snow White" joins a series of live-action adaptations that reimagine classic tales for contemporary viewers. Notably, this version seems to replace the seven dwarfs with "magical creatures" and hints that the movie, despite featuring the song "Someday My Prince Will Come," may diverge from the traditional love story narrative.

Hand said it was a "disgrace" that Disney is "trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier."

"I'm afraid of what they're going to do with the early films ... their thoughts are just so radical now," he said. "They change the stories, they change the thought processes of the characters, they just aren't the original stories anymore. They're making up new woke things, and I'm just not into any of that."

Hand said it's "insulting" what Disney had done with "some of these classic films."

"There's no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did ... I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves," he added.